Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
Ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R with 110 litre tanks, DOSE cleaning agent dosing system, 2 disc brushes, as well as 170 Ah battery along with built-in charger.
Top cleaning results, resource-conserving systems, simple operation and a high level of user-friendliness: our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R convinces in all areas. Driven by a powerful 170 Ah battery, which is conveniently charged via the built-in battery charger, 2 disc brushes with 75 centimetre working width, the speed-dependent water dosing and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system ensure high cleaning power with simultaneously low consumption of water and cleaning agents. Colour-coded operating elements, the EASY Operation switch for selecting the cleaning programme and the large, 30-language colour display also ensure very simple operation. The Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank and the tank rinsing system for the quick cleaning of the dirty water tank are integrated for maximum user-friendliness. And the machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.
Features and benefits
Height-adjustable seatPerfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-responsive water dosingReduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Innovative KIK systemColour-coded keys for different access rights to protect against operating errors. Cleaning modes and other functions can be preset for each user. Optimal adjustment to the individual tasks of the respective user.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 230 / 50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|650
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|373
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses