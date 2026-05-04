Top cleaning results, resource-conserving systems, simple operation and a high level of user-friendliness: our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R convinces in all areas. Driven by a powerful 170 Ah battery, which is conveniently charged via the built-in battery charger, 2 disc brushes with 75 centimetre working width, the speed-dependent water dosing and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system ensure high cleaning power with simultaneously low consumption of water and cleaning agents. Colour-coded operating elements, the EASY Operation switch for selecting the cleaning programme and the large, 30-language colour display also ensure very simple operation. The Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank and the tank rinsing system for the quick cleaning of the dirty water tank are integrated for maximum user-friendliness. And the machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.