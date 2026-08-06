Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
The 110 litre fresh water and dirty water tanks, as well as the Auto Fill function, of the ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R permit area performances of 5100 m² per hour.
Thanks to a tank volume of 110 litres each for fresh water and dirty water, as well as a disc brush head with 75 centimetre working width, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R effortlessly achieves an area performance of around 5100 m² per hour. A side scrubbing deck is also attached, which extends the working width by 10 centimetres and allows cleaning close to the edges. With the resource-conserving DOSE cleaning agent dosing system, the time-saving Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank and the KIK key system for avoiding operating errors, the machine has further equipment details for efficient and user-friendly operation. A powerful 170 Ah battery and an on-board battery charger are also included in the scope of supply as standard. The user benefits from a convenient seat height adjustment, simple setting options via the colour display in over 30 languages, as well as daytime driving lights for increasing passive safety.
Features and benefits
Time- and cost-saving side scrubbing deckPermits cleaning at walls or shelves close to the edges. Swerves under the machine in the event of obstacles, thus avoiding damage. Cost savings by avoiding manual reworking in border areas.
Height-adjustable seatPerfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-responsive water dosingReduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 5100
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3600
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|650
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|380
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side scrubbing deck
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses