Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD

The 110 litre fresh water and dirty water tanks, as well as the Auto Fill function, of the ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R permit area performances of 5100 m² per hour.

Thanks to a tank volume of 110 litres each for fresh water and dirty water, as well as a disc brush head with 75 centimetre working width, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R effortlessly achieves an area performance of around 5100 m² per hour. A side scrubbing deck is also attached, which extends the working width by 10 centimetres and allows cleaning close to the edges. With the resource-conserving DOSE cleaning agent dosing system, the time-saving Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank and the KIK key system for avoiding operating errors, the machine has further equipment details for efficient and user-friendly operation. A powerful 170 Ah battery and an on-board battery charger are also included in the scope of supply as standard. The user benefits from a convenient seat height adjustment, simple setting options via the colour display in over 30 languages, as well as daytime driving lights for increasing passive safety.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD: Time- and cost-saving side scrubbing deck
Time- and cost-saving side scrubbing deck
Permits cleaning at walls or shelves close to the edges. Swerves under the machine in the event of obstacles, thus avoiding damage. Cost savings by avoiding manual reworking in border areas.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD: Height-adjustable seat
Height-adjustable seat
Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD: Speed-responsive water dosing
Speed-responsive water dosing
Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 950
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 110 / 110
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 5100
Practical area performance (m²/h) 3600
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 170
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Battery charging time (h) 7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 230
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 75
aisle turning width (mm) 1750
Water consumption (l/min) max. 5,7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 59
Rated input power (W) up to 2350
Permissible total weight (kg) 650
Software updates available until 2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg) 380
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 975 x 1315

Scope of supply

  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side scrubbing deck
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Parking brake
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Height-adjustable seat
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
  • Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Accessories
Cleaning agents