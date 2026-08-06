Thanks to a tank volume of 110 litres each for fresh water and dirty water, as well as a disc brush head with 75 centimetre working width, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R effortlessly achieves an area performance of around 5100 m² per hour. A side scrubbing deck is also attached, which extends the working width by 10 centimetres and allows cleaning close to the edges. With the resource-conserving DOSE cleaning agent dosing system, the time-saving Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank and the KIK key system for avoiding operating errors, the machine has further equipment details for efficient and user-friendly operation. A powerful 170 Ah battery and an on-board battery charger are also included in the scope of supply as standard. The user benefits from a convenient seat height adjustment, simple setting options via the colour display in over 30 languages, as well as daytime driving lights for increasing passive safety.