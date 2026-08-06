Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
The B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its 180 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, integrated battery charger, time-saving side scrubbing deck and DOSE detergent dosing system.
The B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer combines extensive equipment with very good TCO values. This is thanks to the numerous innovations it features – such as the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, the tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, the water dosing that adjusts to suit the speed and the DOSE detergent dosing system. Long cleaning operations and an area performance of 5100 square metres per hour are made possible by the combination of the standard 180 Ah lithium-ion battery, the 110-litre tank and the disc brush head with a working width of 75 centimetres, which extends the time-saving and cost-saving fitted side scrub deck by an additional 10 centimetres to allow for cleaning right up to the edges, even under shelves in some cases. Thanks to the integrated battery charger, intermediate charging of the durable battery, which has a service life around four times longer than that of lead-acid batteries, is possible at any time. The KIK key system for the individual assignment of access rights and the ease of operation with the EASY Operation switch and colour display round off the impressive overall design.
Features and benefits
Time- and cost-saving side scrubbing deck
- Permits cleaning at walls or shelves close to the edges.
- Swerves under the machine in the event of obstacles, thus avoiding damage.
- Cost savings by avoiding manual reworking in border areas.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteries
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Speed-responsive water dosing
- Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys.
- The water-saving function increases the area performance.
- Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 5100
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3600
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 180
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|380,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side scrubbing deck
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses