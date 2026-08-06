Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
Reliable B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer with 180 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, integrated battery charger, side scrubbing deck and DOSE detergent dosing system.
Equipped as standard with a 180 Ah lithium battery with fast and intermediate charging capability, which has a service life around four times longer than lead-acid batteries and can be charged at any time thanks to the integrated battery charger, our B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its high area performance, reliability and excellent TCO values. The machine cleans up to 5,100 square metres per hour thanks to its two 110-litre tanks and the roller brush head with sweeping unit and 75 centimetre working width. The time-saving and cost-saving mounted side scrub deck extends the working width by an additional 10 centimetres, enabling cleaning right up to the edge, even under shelves in some cases. The extensive equipment also includes the automatic tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, water dosing that adapts to suit the speed, the DOSE detergent dosing system and the integrated KIK key system for assigning individual access rights. Last but not least, the B 110 R impresses with its ease of operation, both via the innovative EASY Operation switch and the large colour display available in 30 languages.
Features and benefits
Time- and cost-saving side scrubbing deck
- Permits cleaning at walls or shelves close to the edges.
- Swerves under the machine in the event of obstacles, thus avoiding damage.
- Cost savings by avoiding manual reworking in border areas.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteries
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 5100
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3600
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 180
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|396,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side scrubbing deck
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses