Clever equipment details for protecting valuable resources, such as the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system and the speed-dependent water dosing, are core elements of the concept of our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. A powerful 285 Ah battery and built-in charger are included as standard in the scope of delivery. The roller brush head with 75 centimetre working width and integrated pre-sweep function also impresses with an optimal cleaning performance. Our clever Auto Fill function and an automatic tank rinsing system are included as standard for the fast filling of the fresh water tank or deep cleaning of the dirty water tank. Both tanks hold 110 litres. In addition, users benefit from a convenient seat height adjustment, simple setting options via the colour display in over 30 languages, as well as daytime driving lights for even greater safety. With the B 110 R area performances of around 4500 m² per hour can be realised.