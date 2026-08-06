Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
Powerful, very easy to operate ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R with large equipment package, roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit and 75 centimetre working width.
Clever equipment details for protecting valuable resources, such as the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system and the speed-dependent water dosing, are core elements of the concept of our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. A powerful 285 Ah battery and built-in charger are included as standard in the scope of delivery. The roller brush head with 75 centimetre working width and integrated pre-sweep function also impresses with an optimal cleaning performance. Our clever Auto Fill function and an automatic tank rinsing system are included as standard for the fast filling of the fresh water tank or deep cleaning of the dirty water tank. Both tanks hold 110 litres. In addition, users benefit from a convenient seat height adjustment, simple setting options via the colour display in over 30 languages, as well as daytime driving lights for even greater safety. With the B 110 R area performances of around 4500 m² per hour can be realised.
Features and benefits
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Height-adjustable seat
- Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height.
- Superb seating comfort during the journey.
- Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-responsive water dosing
- Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys.
- The water-saving function increases the area performance.
- Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 285
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|650
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|456,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses