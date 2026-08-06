Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
Our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer is equipped with a powerful 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger as standard. It also features a 85 cm-wide roller brush head.
The compact and manoeuvrable B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively thanks to its 8 km/h driving speed, steering angle sensor, speed-responsive water dosing system and an area performance of 6,800 m²/h. To achieve this, the machine has a roller brush head with an 85 cm working width and a latest-generation, aluminium squeegee, which offers an impressive suction performance. The daytime running light ensures optimal visibility. The Kärcher Auto-Fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. Moreover, the 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger are included in the scope of supply. The equipment package is rounded off by the large colour display, which offers 30 languages and enables simple machine operation and adjustment of the cleaning parameters, as well as by the patented KIK key system, which can be used to assign different users different access rights and therefore largely rule out operator errors.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|6800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|4760
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 170
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries