Our B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber drier all-wheel drive enables the machine to tackle steep inclines without any difficulty and achieve an area performance of up to 9000 square metres per hour at a driving speed of up to 10 km/h. In addition, the 90 cm working width of the disc brush head, the excellent suction performance of the robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources enable users to achieve the best cleaning results. The colour-coded control elements, its large, colour display that can be operated in 30 languages and the patented KIK key system ensure user-friendly, simple and safe operation of this floor cleaning machine, which also comes with a daytime running light. The auto-fill function for quickly filling the fresh water tank and the system for automatic tank rinsing make handling significantly easier. For its own protection, the machine is also equipped with robust impact protection with large deflecting rollers. An interface to our optional Kärcher Fleet fleet management system allows users to monitor all of the key operating parameters from anywhere and in real time as they require.