Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
Excellent equipment for excellent cleaning results: Our battery powered B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber dryer with a powerful all-wheel drive and 90 cm disc brush head.
Our B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber drier all-wheel drive enables the machine to tackle steep inclines without any difficulty and achieve an area performance of up to 9000 square metres per hour at a driving speed of up to 10 km/h. In addition, the 90 cm working width of the disc brush head, the excellent suction performance of the robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources enable users to achieve the best cleaning results. The colour-coded control elements, its large, colour display that can be operated in 30 languages and the patented KIK key system ensure user-friendly, simple and safe operation of this floor cleaning machine, which also comes with a daytime running light. The auto-fill function for quickly filling the fresh water tank and the system for automatic tank rinsing make handling significantly easier. For its own protection, the machine is also equipped with robust impact protection with large deflecting rollers. An interface to our optional Kärcher Fleet fleet management system allows users to monitor all of the key operating parameters from anywhere and in real time as they require.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
All-wheel drive
- Can also be used in steep multi-storey car parks.
- Up to 18% climbing ability in cleaning operation.
- Good directional stability, even on smooth floors.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|9000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|6750
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 11
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Multi-storey car parks
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- For fast and efficient deep and maintenance cleaning in shopping centres