Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB

All-wheel drive, roller brush head, pre-sweeping function, DOSE cleaning agent dosing system: Our B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with an outstanding cleaning performance.

With an area performance of up to 8500 square metres per hour, our powerful B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber drier with an 85 cm-wide aluminium roller brush head and a pre-sweeping function performs impressively during everyday cleaning applications. Equipped with an all-wheel drive which can reach a driving speed of 10 km/h, the machine can also be used on steep inclines, such as those found in multi-storey car parks. The new, robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee provides an excellent suction performance, while the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system ensures that resources are used efficiently. The auto-fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and dirty water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The daytime running light, robust impact protection with deflecting rollers, colour-coded control elements which enable easy operation and the large, colour display come as standard. The patented KIK key system ensures even greater safety. An interface to our optional, cloud-based Kärcher Fleet fleet management system allows users to monitor all of the key machine parameters in real time as they require.

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
  • Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
  • Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
  • Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
All-wheel drive
  • Can also be used in steep multi-storey car parks.
  • Up to 18% climbing ability in cleaning operation.
  • Good directional stability, even on smooth floors.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
  • Saves on cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
  • Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
  • Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
  • Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
  • Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
  • Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
  • Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Working width, brushes (mm) 850
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1180
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 150 / 150
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 8500
Practical area performance (m²/h) 6375
Battery type Low-maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 11
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Climbing ability (%) 15
Brush speed (rpm) 180 - 1300
Brush contact pressure (kg) 94
Water consumption (l/min) max. 7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Rated input power (W) up to 2600
Permissible total weight (kg) 957
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1790 x 1070 x 1420

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Built-in charger
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Sweeping function
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Robust front bumper
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
Videos
Application areas
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • For fast and efficient deep and maintenance cleaning in shopping centres
Accessories
Cleaning agents