With an area performance of up to 8500 square metres per hour, our powerful B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber drier with an 85 cm-wide aluminium roller brush head and a pre-sweeping function performs impressively during everyday cleaning applications. Equipped with an all-wheel drive which can reach a driving speed of 10 km/h, the machine can also be used on steep inclines, such as those found in multi-storey car parks. The new, robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee provides an excellent suction performance, while the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system ensures that resources are used efficiently. The auto-fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and dirty water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The daytime running light, robust impact protection with deflecting rollers, colour-coded control elements which enable easy operation and the large, colour display come as standard. The patented KIK key system ensures even greater safety. An interface to our optional, cloud-based Kärcher Fleet fleet management system allows users to monitor all of the key machine parameters in real time as they require.