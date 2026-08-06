Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
All-wheel drive, roller brush head, pre-sweeping function, DOSE cleaning agent dosing system: Our B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with an outstanding cleaning performance.
With an area performance of up to 8500 square metres per hour, our powerful B 150 R Bp Adv ride-on scrubber drier with an 85 cm-wide aluminium roller brush head and a pre-sweeping function performs impressively during everyday cleaning applications. Equipped with an all-wheel drive which can reach a driving speed of 10 km/h, the machine can also be used on steep inclines, such as those found in multi-storey car parks. The new, robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee provides an excellent suction performance, while the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system ensures that resources are used efficiently. The auto-fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and dirty water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The daytime running light, robust impact protection with deflecting rollers, colour-coded control elements which enable easy operation and the large, colour display come as standard. The patented KIK key system ensures even greater safety. An interface to our optional, cloud-based Kärcher Fleet fleet management system allows users to monitor all of the key machine parameters in real time as they require.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
All-wheel drive
- Can also be used in steep multi-storey car parks.
- Up to 18% climbing ability in cleaning operation.
- Good directional stability, even on smooth floors.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|8500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|6375
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 11
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1790 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Sweeping function
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Multi-storey car parks
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- For fast and efficient deep and maintenance cleaning in shopping centres