Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
The B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with two disc brushes, a 90 cm working width and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal cleaning results and an area performance of 7,200 m² per hour.
Robust, compact, manoeuvrable, battery-powered: our battery-powered B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively under tough, everyday working conditions with its indispensable features and excellent standard equipment. The DOSE detergent dosing system, the eco!efficiency mode and the speed-responsive water dosing system all help to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The Auto-Fill function saves time when filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With a working width of 90 cm, a working speed of 8 km/h with steering angle sensor and the new, extremely robust die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine offers exceptional area performance of 7,200 m²/h. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection with large deflecting rollers reliably protect the user and machine. The B 150 R is very easy to operate thanks to its large colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded control elements. To ensure safety, the machine also has the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights and therefore virtually rules out operator errors.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
Brush head with disc engineering
Innovative KIK system
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
Patented tank rinsing system
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
Easy handling
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|7200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|5040
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|94 / 89
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities