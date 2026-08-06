Robust, compact, manoeuvrable, battery-powered: our battery-powered B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively under tough, everyday working conditions with its indispensable features and excellent standard equipment. The DOSE detergent dosing system, the eco!efficiency mode and the speed-responsive water dosing system all help to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The Auto-Fill function saves time when filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With a working width of 90 cm, a working speed of 8 km/h with steering angle sensor and the new, extremely robust die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine offers exceptional area performance of 7,200 m²/h. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection with large deflecting rollers reliably protect the user and machine. The B 150 R is very easy to operate thanks to its large colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded control elements. To ensure safety, the machine also has the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights and therefore virtually rules out operator errors.