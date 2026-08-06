Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
A roller brush head with a working width of 85 cm, a side brush and an aluminium squeegee are standard. The machine achieves a powerful area performance of 6,800 m²/h and working speed of 8 km/h.
The high-spec B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with long-lasting 240 Ah lithium-ion batteries, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 6,800 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer’s guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the machine’s service lifetime, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The patented KIK key system prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 8 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850 - 850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|6800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|4760
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1300
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67 - 67
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Sweeping function
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries