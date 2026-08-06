The high-spec B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a long-lasting 240 Ah battery, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 6,800 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The large colour display, which can be set to 30 languages, and the patented KIK key system makes operation as easy as it is safe – the ability to assign different users different access rights to the programs is effective in preventing operator errors. With a driving speed of 8 km/h and a steering angle sensor, this is a veritable speedster.