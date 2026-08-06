Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
A roller brush head with a working width of 85 cm, a side brush and a robust aluminium squeegee are standard. Area performance of 6,800 m²/h and working speed of 8 km/h.
The high-spec B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a long-lasting 240 Ah battery, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 6,800 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The large colour display, which can be set to 30 languages, and the patented KIK key system makes operation as easy as it is safe – the ability to assign different users different access rights to the programs is effective in preventing operator errors. With a driving speed of 8 km/h and a steering angle sensor, this is a veritable speedster.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|6800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|4760
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1790 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries