Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
The B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with side scrub deck, a 90 cm working width and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal cleaning results and an area performance of 7,200 m²/h.
Our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses in everyday work thanks to its outstanding standard equipment. The DOSE detergent dosing system, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the eco!efficiency mode all help to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The Auto-Fill function saves time when filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With two disc brushes, a working width of 90 cm and the new, highly robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine can clean 7,200 m²/h at 8 km/h. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection reliably protects the user and machine. The B 150 R is very easy to operate thanks to its large colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded controls. The machine features the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights and therefore virtually rules out operator errors. A steering angle sensor supports driving safety, while the side scrub deck cleans right up to the edges and contours of a floorspace, eliminating the need for any manual follow-up work.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|8000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|5600
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1790 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- Side scrubbing deck
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries