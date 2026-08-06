Our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses in everyday work thanks to its outstanding standard equipment. The DOSE detergent dosing system, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the eco!efficiency mode all help to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The Auto-Fill function saves time when filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With two disc brushes, a working width of 90 cm and the new, highly robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine can clean 7,200 m²/h at 8 km/h. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection reliably protects the user and machine. The B 150 R is very easy to operate thanks to its large colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded controls. The machine features the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights and therefore virtually rules out operator errors. A steering angle sensor supports driving safety, while the side scrub deck cleans right up to the edges and contours of a floorspace, eliminating the need for any manual follow-up work.