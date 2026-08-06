Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90

The B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with side scrub deck, a 90 cm working width and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal cleaning results and an area performance of 7,200 m²/h.

Our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses in everyday work thanks to its outstanding standard equipment. The DOSE detergent dosing system, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the eco!efficiency mode all help to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The Auto-Fill function saves time when filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With two disc brushes, a working width of 90 cm and the new, highly robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine can clean 7,200 m²/h at 8 km/h. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection reliably protects the user and machine. The B 150 R is very easy to operate thanks to its large colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded controls. The machine features the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights and therefore virtually rules out operator errors. A steering angle sensor supports driving safety, while the side scrub deck cleans right up to the edges and contours of a floorspace, eliminating the need for any manual follow-up work.

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
  • Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
  • Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
  • Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection against incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
  • Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
  • Improved hygiene.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
  • Saves on cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
  • Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
  • Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Electric
Working width, brushes (mm) 900
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1180 - 1180
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 150 / 150
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 8000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 5600
Battery type Low-maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) 8
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 180
aisle turning width (cm) 181
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Permissible total weight (kg) 957
Software updates available until 2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg) 218
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1790 x 1070 x 1420

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Built-in charger
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side scrubbing deck
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Parking brake
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • speed reduction in curves for increased safety
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
Application areas
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
Accessories
Cleaning agents