Operated by a powerful 240 Ah lead-acid battery, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively during tough, everyday cleaning applications and achieves an area performance of up to 6,800 m² per hour – at a working speed of 8 km/h. The 85 cm-wide roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal vacuuming results are both made from high-quality, robust aluminium. The machine has 2,150 l tanks for fresh and waste water, which are quick to fill and convenient to clean thanks to the Auto-Fill function, as well as the DOSE detergent dosing system which conserves resources. The speed-responsive water dosing system also conserves resources. It reduces the water supply even when cornering and, together with the steering angle sensor, increases safety. The large colour display means that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, the integrated KIK key system helps to rule out operator errors. A daytime running light, which is fitted as standard and is visible from a distance, and robust, steel impact protection also protect the user and machine during operation.