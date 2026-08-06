Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
With its aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function and a working width of 85 cm, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer can achieve an area performance of up to 6,800 m² per hour.
Operated by a powerful 240 Ah lead-acid battery, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively during tough, everyday cleaning applications and achieves an area performance of up to 6,800 m² per hour – at a working speed of 8 km/h. The 85 cm-wide roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal vacuuming results are both made from high-quality, robust aluminium. The machine has 2,150 l tanks for fresh and waste water, which are quick to fill and convenient to clean thanks to the Auto-Fill function, as well as the DOSE detergent dosing system which conserves resources. The speed-responsive water dosing system also conserves resources. It reduces the water supply even when cornering and, together with the steering angle sensor, increases safety. The large colour display means that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, the integrated KIK key system helps to rule out operator errors. A daytime running light, which is fitted as standard and is visible from a distance, and robust, steel impact protection also protect the user and machine during operation.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|7600
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|5320
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1300
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side scrubbing deck
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Sweeping function
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries