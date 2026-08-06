Scrubber dryers B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90
B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with the DOSE detergent dosing system, disc brush head, 90 cm working width, 150 l tank volume, 240 Ah gel battery and integrated battery charger.
The compact and manoeuvrable B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer can achieve an area performance of around 7,200 m² per hour when cleaning floors. The powerful and maintenance-free gel battery with a capacity of 240 Ah ensures long runtimes, the DOSE detergent dosing system, speed-responsive water dosing system and eco!efficiency mode ensure economical consumption, and the disc brush head with a 90 cm working width delivers the best cleaning results. The B 150 R also has robust impact protection, a steering angle sensor and a daytime running light to protect the user and machine. The machine’s control elements are colour-coded in yellow and a large display with 30 languages makes it easier to adjust the cleaning parameters. However, in order to virtually rule out operator errors, the patented KIK key system is also integrated into the machine and can be used to individually set up access rights. In order to save time before and after cleaning applications, the machine has an Auto-Fill function for filling the 150 l fresh water tank and a spray gun and automatic tank rinsing system for cleaning the waste water tank. The machine travels at a brisk 8 km/h.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|7200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|5040
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries