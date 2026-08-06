The compact and manoeuvrable B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer can achieve an area performance of around 7,200 m² per hour when cleaning floors. The powerful and maintenance-free gel battery with a capacity of 240 Ah ensures long runtimes, the DOSE detergent dosing system, speed-responsive water dosing system and eco!efficiency mode ensure economical consumption, and the disc brush head with a 90 cm working width delivers the best cleaning results. The B 150 R also has robust impact protection, a steering angle sensor and a daytime running light to protect the user and machine. The machine’s control elements are colour-coded in yellow and a large display with 30 languages makes it easier to adjust the cleaning parameters. However, in order to virtually rule out operator errors, the patented KIK key system is also integrated into the machine and can be used to individually set up access rights. In order to save time before and after cleaning applications, the machine has an Auto-Fill function for filling the 150 l fresh water tank and a spray gun and automatic tank rinsing system for cleaning the waste water tank. The machine travels at a brisk 8 km/h.