Scrubber dryers B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
With a new aluminium roller head with integrated sweeper drawer and two roller brushes, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with 150 l tanks achieves an area performances of up to 6,800 m²/h.
The extremely compact battery-powered B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer is a fully equipped floor cleaning machine for performing economical deep and maintenance cleaning over larger areas. The new aluminium roller brush head with integrated sweeper drawer and the DOSE detergent dosing system ensure outstanding cleaning results while consuming minimal resources. The eco!efficiency mode and speed-dependent water dosing system also ensure savings on water, detergent and energy. The Kärcher Auto-Fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. In addition, a spray gun and an automated tank rinsing system are supplied for cleaning the waste water tank. Simplicity: The B 150 R features the EASY Operation switch, a large, 30-language colour display, colour-coded controls and the patented KIK key system to prevent operating errors. A daytime running light, steering angle sensor and robust, steel impact protection increase safety for the user and machine.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|6800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|4760
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries