The extremely compact battery-powered B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer is a fully equipped floor cleaning machine for performing economical deep and maintenance cleaning over larger areas. The new aluminium roller brush head with integrated sweeper drawer and the DOSE detergent dosing system ensure outstanding cleaning results while consuming minimal resources. The eco!efficiency mode and speed-dependent water dosing system also ensure savings on water, detergent and energy. The Kärcher Auto-Fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. In addition, a spray gun and an automated tank rinsing system are supplied for cleaning the waste water tank. Simplicity: The B 150 R features the EASY Operation switch, a large, 30-language colour display, colour-coded controls and the patented KIK key system to prevent operating errors. A daytime running light, steering angle sensor and robust, steel impact protection increase safety for the user and machine.