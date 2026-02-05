Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85

Featuring a 220 l tank and the DOSE detergent dosing unit for maximum economy: our battery-powered B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a working speed of 10 km/h.

The battery-powered B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its effortless ease of operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. It has a compact design and is extremely agile, while the 85 cm-wide roller brush head with pre-sweeping unit and the excellent suction performance of the new die-cast aluminium squeegee get the cleaning job done. Its area performance is 8,500 m²/h. The DOSE detergent dosing system ensures that valuable resources are used economically. The speed-responsive water dosing system also saves both water and detergent. Before starting an application, the Auto-Fill function enables the 220 l fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, colour-coded control elements, the large, 30-language colour display and the steering angle sensor ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
  • Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
  • Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
  • Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection against incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
  • Saves on cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
  • Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Patented tank rinsing system
  • Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
  • Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
  • Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Electric
Working width, brushes (mm) 850 - 850
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1180 - 1180
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 220 / 220
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 8500
Battery type Low-maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) 10
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 1300
Brush contact pressure (kg) 97
Water consumption (l/min) max. 7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67 - 67
Rated input power (W) up to 2600
Permissible total weight (kg) 994
Weight without accessories (kg) 230
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1925 x 909 x 1420

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • speed reduction in curves for increased safety
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Videos
Application areas
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
Accessories
Cleaning agents