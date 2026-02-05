Scrubber dryers B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Featuring a 220 l tank and the DOSE detergent dosing unit for maximum economy: our battery-powered B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a working speed of 10 km/h.
The battery-powered B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its effortless ease of operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. It has a compact design and is extremely agile, while the 85 cm-wide roller brush head with pre-sweeping unit and the excellent suction performance of the new die-cast aluminium squeegee get the cleaning job done. Its area performance is 8,500 m²/h. The DOSE detergent dosing system ensures that valuable resources are used economically. The speed-responsive water dosing system also saves both water and detergent. Before starting an application, the Auto-Fill function enables the 220 l fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, colour-coded control elements, the large, 30-language colour display and the steering angle sensor ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850 - 850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|220 / 220
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|8500
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|10
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|97
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67 - 67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|994
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|230
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1925 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries