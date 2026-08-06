Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
The 285 Ah AGM batteries of the B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer allow up to 5 hours of uninterrupted cleaning time. With 220 l tanks, a working speed of 10 km/h and a working width of 110 cm.
Clean very large areas quickly and thoroughly without worrying about running out of battery with the ultra-high-performance B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer. Supplied as standard with two large 285 Ah AGM batteries and a built-in charger for up to 5 hours of uninterrupted floor cleaning operations. Combined with the large disc brush head offering a working width of 110 cm, the robust latest-generation squeegee and two 220-litre tanks for fresh and waste water, it is capable of cleaning up to 11,000 m²/h. The control elements have been thoughtfully colour coded for ease of operation, whilst the patented KIK key system effectively prevents operator errors. The Auto-Fill system, which saves valuable time filling the fresh water tank, the automatic rinsing system in the waste water tank, the DOSE detergent dosing system, together with a daytime running light, a flashing beacon, robust front impact protection, a speed-responsive water dosing system and a steering angle sensor make this one of the highest-performing machines in its class.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
Brush head with disc engineering
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|1100 - 1100
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|220 / 220
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|11000
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 285
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 6
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|10
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|2500
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|994
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|230
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1925 x 1106 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries