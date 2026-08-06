Clean very large areas quickly and thoroughly without worrying about running out of battery with the ultra-high-performance B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer. Supplied as standard with two large 285 Ah AGM batteries and a built-in charger for up to 5 hours of uninterrupted floor cleaning operations. Combined with the large disc brush head offering a working width of 110 cm, the robust latest-generation squeegee and two 220-litre tanks for fresh and waste water, it is capable of cleaning up to 11,000 m²/h. The control elements have been thoughtfully colour coded for ease of operation, whilst the patented KIK key system effectively prevents operator errors. The Auto-Fill system, which saves valuable time filling the fresh water tank, the automatic rinsing system in the waste water tank, the DOSE detergent dosing system, together with a daytime running light, a flashing beacon, robust front impact protection, a speed-responsive water dosing system and a steering angle sensor make this one of the highest-performing machines in its class.