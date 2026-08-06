Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon

The 285 Ah AGM batteries of the B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer allow up to 5 hours of uninterrupted cleaning time. With 220 l tanks, a working speed of 10 km/h and a working width of 110 cm.

Clean very large areas quickly and thoroughly without worrying about running out of battery with the ultra-high-performance B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer. Supplied as standard with two large 285 Ah AGM batteries and a built-in charger for up to 5 hours of uninterrupted floor cleaning operations. Combined with the large disc brush head offering a working width of 110 cm, the robust latest-generation squeegee and two 220-litre tanks for fresh and waste water, it is capable of cleaning up to 11,000 m²/h. The control elements have been thoughtfully colour coded for ease of operation, whilst the patented KIK key system effectively prevents operator errors. The Auto-Fill system, which saves valuable time filling the fresh water tank, the automatic rinsing system in the waste water tank, the DOSE detergent dosing system, together with a daytime running light, a flashing beacon, robust front impact protection, a speed-responsive water dosing system and a steering angle sensor make this one of the highest-performing machines in its class.

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
  • Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
  • Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
Brush head with disc engineering
  • Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
  • Saves on cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
  • Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection against incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Patented tank rinsing system
  • Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose.
  • Improved hygiene.
Large, colour display
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Electric
Working width, brushes (mm) 1100 - 1100
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1180 - 1180
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 220 / 220
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 11000
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 285
Battery run time (h) max. 6
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) 10
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 180 - 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 94
Water consumption (l/min) max. 7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Rated input power (W) 2500
Permissible total weight (kg) 994
Software updates available until 2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg) 230
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1925 x 1106 x 1420

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Built-in charger
  • Squeegee, curved
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Parking brake
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • speed reduction in curves for increased safety
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Scrubber dryers B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
Application areas
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
Accessories
Cleaning agents