Scrubber dryers B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
A disc brush head with a working width of 90 cm, lithium batteries and a robust aluminium squeegee are standard. Area performance of 9,000 m²/h and working speed of 10 km/h.
The high-spec B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a long-lasting 240 Ah battery, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 9,000 m² per hour. The 90 cm wide disc brush head combined with our economical DOSE detergent dosing system, eco!efficiency mode, speed-dependent water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee deliver the best cleaning results. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer's guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the appliance's service life, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. With the auto-fill function and automatic tank rinsing, the 220-litre fresh and dirty water tanks can be filled or cleaned quickly for added convenience. The patented KIK key system effectively prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 10 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850 - 850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|220 / 220
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|8500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|5950
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|10
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67 - 67
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|994
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|230
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1925 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries