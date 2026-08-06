The high-spec B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a long-lasting 240 Ah battery, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 9,000 m² per hour. The 90 cm wide disc brush head combined with our economical DOSE detergent dosing system, eco!efficiency mode, speed-dependent water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee deliver the best cleaning results. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer's guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the appliance's service life, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. With the auto-fill function and automatic tank rinsing, the 220-litre fresh and dirty water tanks can be filled or cleaned quickly for added convenience. The patented KIK key system effectively prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 10 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.