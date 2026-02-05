Scrubber dryers B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85

A roller brush head with a working width of 85 cm, a side brush and an aluminium squeegee are standard. An impressive area performance of 8,500 m²/h and working speed of 10 km/h.

The high-spec B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with long-lasting 240 Ah lithium-ion batteries, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 8,500 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer’s guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the machine’s service lifetime, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 220 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The patented KIK key system prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 10 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection against incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
  • Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
  • Improved hygiene.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
  • Saves on cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
  • Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
  • Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Electric
Working width, brushes (mm) 850 - 850
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1180 - 1180
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 220 / 220
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 8500
Practical area performance (m²/h) 5950
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) 10
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 1300
aisle turning width (cm) 181
Water consumption (l/min) max. 7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67 - 67
Permissible total weight (kg) 994
Weight without accessories (kg) 230
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1925 x 909 x 1420

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • speed reduction in curves for increased safety
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
Accessories
Cleaning agents