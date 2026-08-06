Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right

Powerful combination of scrubber drier and sweeper: the diesel-powered ride-on combination machine B 300 R I Diesel. With side brush for cleaning right up to walls and edges.

The ride-on combination machine B 300 R I Diesel with side brush is ideal for the toughest jobs thanks to a solid steel frame and resilient drive engineering. This machine is efficient, convenient, easy to use and allows long working intervals in maintenance and deep cleaning of large surfaces and also enables sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single pass. A 300-litre water tank, extra large roller brush, first-class suction as well as convenient high container emptying ensure thorough and time-saving cleaning and easy disposal of the waste thanks to high container emptying. The side brush – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – extends the working width to about 1350 mm, allowing cleaning right up to walls and edges. The area performance of the B 300 R I Diesel is up to 16,550 m² per hour.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right: Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right: Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right: Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
  • Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
  • Agile handling.
Solid steel frame
  • Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
  • Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
  • Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
  • Independent cleaning.
  • Flexible cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Working width, brushes (mm) 1045 - 1400
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 300 / 300
Waste container (l) 180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 16550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 12400
Battery type Starter battery
Battery (V/Ah) 12 / 80
Climbing ability (%) 12
Brush speed (rpm) 460
Brush contact pressure (kg) 25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min) max. 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 92
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2490 x 1570 x 1860

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Sweeping function
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SB right
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Application areas
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
  • For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
  • Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
  • Retail
Accessories
Cleaning agents