The ride-on combination machine B 300 R I Diesel with side brush is ideal for the toughest jobs thanks to a solid steel frame and resilient drive engineering. This machine is efficient, convenient, easy to use and allows long working intervals in maintenance and deep cleaning of large surfaces and also enables sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single pass. A 300-litre water tank, extra large roller brush, first-class suction as well as convenient high container emptying ensure thorough and time-saving cleaning and easy disposal of the waste thanks to high container emptying. The side brush – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – extends the working width to about 1350 mm, allowing cleaning right up to walls and edges. The area performance of the B 300 R I Diesel is up to 16,550 m² per hour.