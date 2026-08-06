Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right

The diesel-powered ride-on combination machine B 300 R I Diesel with side scrubbing deck sweeps and scrub vacuums in a single pass. For maintenance and deep cleaning of large surfaces.

The side scrubbing deck mounted on the right side of our ride-on combination machine B 300 RI Diesel, an extra large roller brush and a 300-litre water tank make this machine ideal for thorough cleaning of large surfaces. Excellent suction is provided by the wide and curved squeegee, whilst high container emptying ensures easy and convenient disposal of the waste. The side scrubbing deck is spring-mounted to prevent possible collision damage. It extends the working width to about 1,300 mm and also allows cleaning right up to walls and edges. This diesel-powered machine enables time-saving scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single pass, is extremely robust and therefore also suitable for the toughest jobs. Operators also benefit from the raised seat position as well as easy and convenient handling.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right: Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right: Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right: Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
  • Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
  • Agile handling.
Solid steel frame
  • Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
  • Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
  • Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
  • Independent cleaning.
  • Flexible cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Working width, brushes (mm) 1045 - 1350
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 300 / 300
Waste container (l) 180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 16550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 12400
Battery type Starter battery
Battery (V/Ah) 12 / 80
Climbing ability (%) 12
Brush speed (rpm) 460
Brush contact pressure (kg) 25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min) max. 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 92
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2400 x 1570 x 1860

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Sweeping function
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right
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Application areas
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
  • For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
  • Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
  • Retail
Accessories
Cleaning agents