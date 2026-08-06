Scrubber dryers B 300 R I D + SSD right
The diesel-powered ride-on combination machine B 300 R I Diesel with side scrubbing deck sweeps and scrub vacuums in a single pass. For maintenance and deep cleaning of large surfaces.
The side scrubbing deck mounted on the right side of our ride-on combination machine B 300 RI Diesel, an extra large roller brush and a 300-litre water tank make this machine ideal for thorough cleaning of large surfaces. Excellent suction is provided by the wide and curved squeegee, whilst high container emptying ensures easy and convenient disposal of the waste. The side scrubbing deck is spring-mounted to prevent possible collision damage. It extends the working width to about 1,300 mm and also allows cleaning right up to walls and edges. This diesel-powered machine enables time-saving scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single pass, is extremely robust and therefore also suitable for the toughest jobs. Operators also benefit from the raised seat position as well as easy and convenient handling.
Features and benefits
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work processDouble productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish binConvenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machineExpansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
- Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
- Agile handling.
Solid steel frame
- Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
- Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
- Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
- Independent cleaning.
- Flexible cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|1045 - 1350
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1755
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1440
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|300 / 300
|Waste container (l)
|180
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|16550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|12400
|Battery type
|Starter battery
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 80
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Brush speed (rpm)
|460
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|25 - 150
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|92
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2400 x 1570 x 1860
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Sweeping function
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Multi-storey car parks
- Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
- Retail