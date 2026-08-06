Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right

The environmentally-friendly liquid gas drive and side scrubbing deck mounted on the right side of the machine are typical features of our ride-on combination machine B 300 R I LPG. Cleans up to 16,550 m² per hour.

Economical in operation, robust in use, effective in cleaning: our ride-on combination machine B 300 R I LPG with side scrubbing deck shines with an area performance of up to 16,550 m²/h, which makes it the ideal choice for deep and maintenance cleaning of large surfaces. The side scrubbing deck – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – has a generous working width of about 1,300 mm. It enables cleaning right up to walls and edges and together with the extra large roller brush, 300-litre water tank and excellent suction by the wide and curved squeegee, enables time-saving scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single pass. The economical drive and generous tank size ensure long and uninterrupted operation, whilst features such as convenient high container emptying for waste disposal make it easier for the operator.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right: Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right: Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right: Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
  • Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
  • Agile handling.
Solid steel frame
  • Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
  • Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Economical, with liquid gas (LPG) combustion engine
  • Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
  • Also suitable for interior use.
  • Independent cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type LPG
Working width, brushes (mm/ ) 1045 / 1350
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 300 / 300
Waste container (l) 180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 16550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 12400
Battery type Starter battery
Battery (V/Ah) 12 / 80
Climbing ability (%) 12
Brush speed (rpm) 460
Brush contact pressure (kg) 25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min) max. 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 87
Weight without accessories (kg) 1794
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2720 x 1720 x 2050

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Sweeping function
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
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