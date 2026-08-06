Economical in operation, robust in use, effective in cleaning: our ride-on combination machine B 300 R I LPG with side scrubbing deck shines with an area performance of up to 16,550 m²/h, which makes it the ideal choice for deep and maintenance cleaning of large surfaces. The side scrubbing deck – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – has a generous working width of about 1,300 mm. It enables cleaning right up to walls and edges and together with the extra large roller brush, 300-litre water tank and excellent suction by the wide and curved squeegee, enables time-saving scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single pass. The economical drive and generous tank size ensure long and uninterrupted operation, whilst features such as convenient high container emptying for waste disposal make it easier for the operator.