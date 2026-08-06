Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
Attractively priced, battery-powered ride-on scrubber dryer BD 50/70 R Classic. With 70 l tank volume, disc brush head and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity.
The BD 50/70 R Classic Bp is a compact battery-powered ride-on scrubber dryer, which impresses with a superb price-performance ratio, good cleaning performance, many useful equipment details and very easy handling. Thanks to its compact design, it is a serious alternative to a walk-behind machine without the user having to forgo comfort. Colour-coded operating elements ensure particularly simple operation, the powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity with its rapid and intermediate charging option ensure maximum machine availability. The standard Home Base, which can be equipped with hooks for carrying cleaning utensils, as well as optional additional equipment such as the bin liner holder or a pre-sweep mop, round off the simple but more efficient concept of the BD 50/70 R Classic Bp.
Features and benefits
Easy operationSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteryLong operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water.
Disc brush engineeringRobust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
- Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
- Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
- Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
- Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
- Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|70 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2805
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2000
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|8
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|13 / 20
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|345
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|112
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Kärcher colour and operating concept