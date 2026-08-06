The BD 50/70 R Classic Bp is a compact battery-powered ride-on scrubber dryer, which impresses with a superb price-performance ratio, good cleaning performance, many useful equipment details and very easy handling. Thanks to its compact design, it is a serious alternative to a walk-behind machine without the user having to forgo comfort. Colour-coded operating elements ensure particularly simple operation, the powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity with its rapid and intermediate charging option ensure maximum machine availability. The standard Home Base, which can be equipped with hooks for carrying cleaning utensils, as well as optional additional equipment such as the bin liner holder or a pre-sweep mop, round off the simple but more efficient concept of the BD 50/70 R Classic Bp.