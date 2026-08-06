Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC

Compact, very manoeuvrable ride-on scrubber dryer BD 50/70 R Classic with 70 l tank volume, maintenance-free lithium-ion battery (90 Ah) and powerful quick charger.

Powerful and battery-powered: Thanks to its compact and slim design, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 50/70 R Classic offers a high degree of agility and manoeuvrability and is therefore also very easy to transport. Equipped with a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity, which can be recharged at any time, as well as a 70 litre tank volume, extended applications are also possible for floor cleaning. On top of this, the BD 50/70 R Classic enables the installation of many useful and optional equipment details, such as a Home Base with hooks for carrying manual cleaning utensils or a pre-sweep mop.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC: Easy operation
Easy operation
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC: Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC: Disc brush engineering
Disc brush engineering
Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
  • Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 70 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2000
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 25,6 / 90
Battery run time (h) max. 2
Battery charging time (h) approx. 2
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 13 / 20
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) 1400
Permissible total weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Battery
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
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