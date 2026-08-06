The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides a better overview and offers excellent manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. The walk-behind machine boasts a robust design with a brush head and squeegee made from durable cast aluminium. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head enables thorough and powerful cleaning. The powerful AGM battery provides a performance of 115 Ah for a long operating time. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain for users. Advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose.