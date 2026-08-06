Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
Compact B 50 W Bp push scrubber dryer for wet floor cleaning with robust and durable aluminium components, D 60 disc brush head and powerful 115 Ah AGM battery.
The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides a better overview and offers excellent manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. The walk-behind machine boasts a robust design with a brush head and squeegee made from durable cast aluminium. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head enables thorough and powerful cleaning. The powerful AGM battery provides a performance of 115 Ah for a long operating time. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain for users. Advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 60 double-disc brush head
- Large and effective working width.
- Improved productivity and faster cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|600
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3600
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2160
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 115
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 10
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|25 / 25
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|241
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|175
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1280 x 636 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- operation using app
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings