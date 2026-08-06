Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
Compact B 50 W Bp push scrubber dryer for wet floor cleaning. Equipped with 115 Ah AGM battery and R 55 brush head and squeegee made from robust cast aluminium.
The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides a better overview and offers excellent manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium make the walk-behind machine extremely robust and durable. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on uneven surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head ensures thorough and powerful cleaning – especially on structured surfaces. The integrated AGM battery supplies 115 Ah of power for a long operating time. The wheel drive facilitates operation and thereby reduces the physical strain for users. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
R 55 double-roller brush head
- High contact pressure and brush speed.
- Excellent cleaning results, including for deep cleaning tasks and on structured floors.
- Integrated pre-sweeping function.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|550
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3600
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2160
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 115
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 10
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|965
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|15,5 / 63
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|235
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|171
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1284 x 663 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Fact
- Sweeping function
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- operation using app
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings