The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides a better overview and offers excellent manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium make the walk-behind machine extremely robust and durable. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on uneven surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head ensures thorough and powerful cleaning – especially on structured surfaces. The integrated AGM battery supplies 115 Ah of power for a long operating time. The wheel drive facilitates operation and thereby reduces the physical strain for users. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.