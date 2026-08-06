The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head reliably delivers outstanding cleaning results, clean floors and quiet maintenance or intermediate cleaning – even during business hours. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating time. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain on the user. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.