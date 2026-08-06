Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer for wet cleaning of floors, featuring robust and durable aluminium components, 90 Ah Li-Ion battery and D 51 single-disc brush head.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head reliably delivers outstanding cleaning results, clean floors and quiet maintenance or intermediate cleaning – even during business hours. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating time. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain on the user. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 51 single-disc brush head
- Quiet and energy-efficient.
- Cleaning during business hours with long battery runtime.
90 Ah lithium-ion battery
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3060
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1840
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|29 / 32
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|245
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|158,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1367 x 609 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- operation using app
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings