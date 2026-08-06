Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer for floor cleaning, featuring aluminium components, 90 Ah Li-Ion battery, dosing system, tank cleaning, D 51 disc brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head with integrated sweeping functions reliably ensures optimum and thorough cleaning results. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery enables a long operating time. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability even in particularly narrow areas. The wheel drive makes it easier to operate and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose detergents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap with a built-in stop function. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from a smartphone thanks to the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 51 single-disc brush head
- Quiet and energy-efficient.
- Cleaning during business hours with long battery runtime.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
90 Ah lithium-ion battery
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3060
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1840
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|29 / 32
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|245
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|159,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1367 x 609 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- DOSE
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Auto Fill
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings