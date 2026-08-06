Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill

B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer with robust aluminium components, 90 Ah Li-Ion battery, quick-charge function, dosing system, D 60 disc brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.

The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating time. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose detergents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from a smartphone thanks to the "Machine connect" app.

Features and benefits
50 A quick charger for lithium-ion batteries
  • Fully charged in just two hours.
  • The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
  • Expanded range of functions and information.
  • Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting.
  • Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
  • Robust and hard-wearing components.
  • Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
  • Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
  • Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 60 double-disc brush head
  • Large and effective working width.
  • Improved productivity and faster cleaning.
Eco!Flow system
  • Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
  • Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
  • Exact cleaning agent dosing.
  • Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
  • Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
  • Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
  • No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
  • Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
  • Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
90 Ah lithium-ion battery
  • Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
  • Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
  • Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 600
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 50 / 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 3600
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2160
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 25,6 / 90
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) max. 6
Brush speed (rpm) 150
Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²) 25 / 25
aisle turning width (mm) 1400
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,6
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Permissible total weight (kg) 241
Weight without accessories (kg) 168,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1280 x 636 x 1082

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Quick charger
  • Squeegee, curved
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • DOSE
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • operation using app
  • Auto Fill
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
  • Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
  • For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
Accessories
Cleaning agents