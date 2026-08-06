Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer with robust aluminium components, 90 Ah Li-Ion battery, quick-charge function, dosing system, D 60 disc brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating time. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose detergents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from a smartphone thanks to the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
50 A quick charger for lithium-ion batteries
- Fully charged in just two hours.
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
- Expanded range of functions and information.
- Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
- Robust and hard-wearing components.
- Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 60 double-disc brush head
- Large and effective working width.
- Improved productivity and faster cleaning.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
90 Ah lithium-ion battery
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|600
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3600
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2160
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|25 / 25
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|241
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|168,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1280 x 636 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Quick charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- DOSE
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Auto Fill
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings