The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating time. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose detergents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from a smartphone thanks to the "Machine connect" app.