Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
Battery-powered, compact BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier with 43 cm working width, 25-l tanks, disc brush head and 90-Ah Li-Ion battery.
The ultra-compact proportions, 43-centimetre working width and the two 25-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water make our battery-powered 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier the perfect solution for use anywhere where a lack of space makes it difficult to use larger floor-cleaning machines. Building service contractors, hotels and restaurants or smaller shops all benefit from its manoeuvrability, the clear view of the surface being cleaned, and the quiet operating noise of the disc brush head, which makes it suitable for use even during opening hours. The powerful, zero-maintenance lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity powers the machine for up to two hours of use, and the charge can be topped up at any time using the corresponding battery charger. The battery's cycling stability is up to four times higher than that of conventional lead-acid batteries, which means overall machine costs over its service life are lower and the 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack is always ready for use.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteryLong operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Zero-maintenance battery technology.
Robust designSolid control elements designed for daily use. High reliability and durability.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelEasy-to-navigate control panel with self-explanatory pictograms. Dead man's switch and solenoid valve for automatic water stop. Easy to operate thanks to colour-coded control elements.
Efficient single-disc engineering
- Quiet and energy-efficient disc brush head.
- Suitable for cleaning applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|25 / 25
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|860
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 22,5 - 28
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|44
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal solution for building service contractors, hotels and restaurants
- Also for cleaning floors in smaller retail units
- For maintenance cleaning in hospitals and clinics