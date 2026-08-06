The ultra-compact proportions, 43-centimetre working width and the two 25-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water make our battery-powered 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier the perfect solution for use anywhere where a lack of space makes it difficult to use larger floor-cleaning machines. Building service contractors, hotels and restaurants or smaller shops all benefit from its manoeuvrability, the clear view of the surface being cleaned, and the quiet operating noise of the disc brush head, which makes it suitable for use even during opening hours. The powerful, zero-maintenance lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity powers the machine for up to two hours of use, and the charge can be topped up at any time using the corresponding battery charger. The battery's cycling stability is up to four times higher than that of conventional lead-acid batteries, which means overall machine costs over its service life are lower and the 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack is always ready for use.