Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Equipped with a maintenance-free lithium-ion battery (80 Ah) and fast charger as standard: The BD 50/50 C Bp Pack compact scrubber dryer with 50 l tanks.
With a compact design including two 50-litre tanks for fresh water and dirty water and a working width of 51 cm, our manoeuvrable BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack scrubber dryer provides an optimal overview of the area to be cleaned. The disc brush head works so quietly that this floor cleaning machine can also be used in noise-sensitive areas. The squeegee and retractable brush head for simple transport are made from high-quality die-cast aluminium and manually operated. The simple operating concept does away with complex cleaning programmes and familiarisation phases, meaning, for example, that starting and stopping the brush motor and suction turbine is controlled simply via a central operating lever. A powerful lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity and a quick charger are included on-board as standard so that fast and interim charging is easily possible if required.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteries
- Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging.
- Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
- Very short training period.
Convenient four-wheel system
- Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
- Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Robust standard chassis
- Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
- Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
- Increases the user-friendliness.
- Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2040
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1200
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|2,5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|23
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1240
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|53
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
- For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
- Retail
- For cleaning in the health industry, transport sector and in industry
- Industry
- Automotive