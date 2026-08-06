Simple concept, easy operation and maintenance: Our battery-powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user friendly and delivers excellent cleaning performance thanks to its dual-disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. 75 litre tank volume and the new 180 Ah lithium-ion battery also effortlessly ensure long runtimes. In addition, the battery, which can be quickly recharged with 50 Ampere charge current, impresses with extremely high cycle stability, which permits intermediate charging, thus ensuring a high availability of the machine.