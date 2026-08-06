Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
Push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack with 75 l tank, double disc brush head and lithium-ion battery. Very easy to operate and versatile.
Simple concept, easy operation and maintenance: Our battery-powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user friendly and delivers excellent cleaning performance thanks to its dual-disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. 75 litre tank volume and the new 180 Ah lithium-ion battery also effortlessly ensure long runtimes. In addition, the battery, which can be quickly recharged with 50 Ampere charge current, impresses with extremely high cycle stability, which permits intermediate charging, thus ensuring a high availability of the machine.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
- Low self-discharge during long breaks.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|705
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 180
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3,6
|Battery charging time (h)
|4
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20,4 - 34 / 30 - 50
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1550
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Quick charger
- Squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal in industry, the transport sector and at airports
- Perfect for cleaning applications in swimming pools, sports halls and shopping centres