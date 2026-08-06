Simple concept, easy operation and maintenance: Our battery-powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user friendly and delivers excellent cleaning performance thanks to its dual-disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. Its 75 litres of tank volume also effortlessly ensure long runtimes. The new 90 Ah lithium-ion battery, with its extremely high cycle life and the option for top-up charging, ensures maximum machine availability and low total cost of ownership over the machine’s lifetime.