Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 180Ah Li
With a working width of 80 cm and a tank volume of 100 litres, the BD 80/100 W Bp Classic walk-behind scrubber dryer, equipped with a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, guarantees efficient cleaning applications.
Powerful and fast cleaning: Our BD 80/100 W Bp Classic walk-behind scrubber dryer impresses with its powerful traction drive, which even tackles inclines with ease. The working width of 80 centimetres and the 100-litre tank allow long and efficient cleaning applications and an area performance of up to 4800 square metres per hour. The tried-and-tested operating concept, featuring paddles on the handle, ensures ergonomic handling. If users encounter stubborn dirt or need to strip surfaces, increasing the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilograms will help. To ensure that the BD 80/100 W Bp can withstand these high loads, components such as the squeegee and disc brush head are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The new 180 Ah lithium-ion battery also delivers consistently high performance over the long term and can be recharged at any time.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
- Low self-discharge during long breaks.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
- Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
- Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
- Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motor
- Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
- Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|810
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 180
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Battery charging time (h)
|4
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|21,3 - 36,2 / 40 - 69
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|435
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1500 x 835 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail, DIY stores, shopping centres, commerce, industry and at airports