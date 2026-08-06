Powerful and fast cleaning: Our BD 80/100 W Bp Classic walk-behind scrubber dryer impresses with its powerful traction drive, which even tackles inclines with ease. The working width of 80 centimetres and the 100-litre tank allow long and efficient cleaning applications and an area performance of up to 4800 square metres per hour. The tried-and-tested operating concept, featuring paddles on the handle, ensures ergonomic handling. If users encounter stubborn dirt or need to strip surfaces, increasing the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilograms will help. To ensure that the BD 80/100 W Bp can withstand these high loads, components such as the squeegee and disc brush head are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The new 180 Ah lithium-ion battery also delivers consistently high performance over the long term and can be recharged at any time.