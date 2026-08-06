The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, is one of the most striking features of our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack. The push and battery-powered machine has a very robust design. For example, highly stressed components such as squeegee and disc brush head are made from solid and hard-wearing aluminium. The user-friendly design features a tried-and-tested operating concept with a spring-loaded lever positioned at the rear of the handle, the ability to easily increase the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilograms for particularly stubborn dirt or for stripping coatings, and a continuously adjustable transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h. The large working width of 80 centimetres and the 100-litre tank enable long and efficient cleaning applications and area performances of up to 4800 m² per hour. The new powerful 180 Ah lithium-ion battery with extremely high cycle stability and the option of intermediate charging ensures maximum machine availability, and with 50 Ampere charge current the battery can also be charged considerably quicker.