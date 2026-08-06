Fully equipped with a powerful 170 Ah battery, a corresponding charger, as well as a multitude of useful and convenient equipment features and functions, our BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic push walk-behind scrubber dryer knows how to impress right from the start. Its working width of 85 centimetres and 100 litre tank volume enable an area performance of up to 4800 square metres per hour. Components subjected to a great deal of stress, such as roller brush heads and squeegees, are made from solid die-cast aluminium and can therefore be used for the toughest of cleaning applications. The powerful traction drive is continuously adjustable for transport and cleaning speeds of up to 5 km/h and is also capable of tackling slopes without any problems. User-friendly and convenient details, such as the excellent overview, its simple operation and the integrated Home Base adapter, which allows additional cleaning utensils to be carried, round off the clever overall concept of the BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic.