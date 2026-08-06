Scrubber dryers BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
Powerful 285 Ah battery and charger included as standard: our BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic walk-behind scrubber dryer with a working width of 85 cm and 100 l tanks.
Fully equipped with a long-lasting 285 Ah battery, a corresponding charger and a multitude of useful and convenient equipment features and functions, our BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic push walk-behind scrubber dryer stands out right from the start. Its working width of 85 centimetres and 100 litre tank volume enable an area performance of up to 4800 square metres per hour. The powerful traction drive not only masters slopes effortlessly, but is also continuously adjustable for transport and cleaning speeds of up to 5 km/h. Components subjected to a particularly high stress, such as roller brush heads and squeegees, are made from solid die-cast aluminium and can therefore be used for the toughest of cleaning applications. User-friendly and convenient details, such as the excellent overview, its simple operation and the integrated Home Base adapter, which allows additional cleaning utensils to be carried, round off the clever overall concept of the BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic.
Features and benefits
Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
- Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
- Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
- Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 W drive motor
- Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
- Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classics range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4250
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2550
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 285
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 4,25
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|49,5 / 155
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2350
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1525 x 910 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail, DIY stores, shopping centres, commerce, industry and at airports.