Fully equipped with a long-lasting 285 Ah battery, a corresponding charger and a multitude of useful and convenient equipment features and functions, our BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic push walk-behind scrubber dryer stands out right from the start. Its working width of 85 centimetres and 100 litre tank volume enable an area performance of up to 4800 square metres per hour. The powerful traction drive not only masters slopes effortlessly, but is also continuously adjustable for transport and cleaning speeds of up to 5 km/h. Components subjected to a particularly high stress, such as roller brush heads and squeegees, are made from solid die-cast aluminium and can therefore be used for the toughest of cleaning applications. User-friendly and convenient details, such as the excellent overview, its simple operation and the integrated Home Base adapter, which allows additional cleaning utensils to be carried, round off the clever overall concept of the BR 85/100 W Bp Pack Classic.