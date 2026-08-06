Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc
The ID 30/30 Afc deduster is a mobile machine for the safe separation of stubborn dust and swarf in machining centres. The high-pressure compressor makes this possible.
ID 30/30 Afc: a mobile deduster for industrial machining centres. With high-pressure compressor, which reliably separates all potentially adhesive problematic dust and swarf. A control cabinet with automatic filter shaker ensures a long filter service life. A differential pressure switch is available on request for filter monitoring, as well as an ultrasonic distance sensor for monitoring the filling level. The machine is available in various performance and filter classes (up to filter class "H" for separating carcinogenic dust).
Features and benefits
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
- Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose.
- Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag.
Convenient filter cleaning with electric vibrating motor
- Efficient, convenient filter cleaning for constant suction power.
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
- Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|87,5 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|3,2
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|170
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|170,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 777 x 1938