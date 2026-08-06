Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp

Dual-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 40/24-2 Lp industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With Longopac emptying system for dust-free emptying.

Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The machine impresses with its Longopac® emptying system, which enables the dust-free disposal the vacuumed material. The filter container of the machine is made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp: 2 blower motors
2 blower motors
High suction power and robustness.
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp: Longopac disposal system
Longopac disposal system
Safe, healthy working thanks to low-dust disposal.
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp: Equipped with a large star filter
Equipped with a large star filter
For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 100 / 360
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22,5
Container capacity (l) 40
Rated input power (kW) 2,3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,5
Weight without accessories (kg) 47
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 47,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 680 x 655 x 1435

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
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Application areas
  • For smaller quantities of solid matter and dust
Accessories