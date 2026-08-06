Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Dual-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 40/24-2 Lp industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With Longopac emptying system for dust-free emptying.
Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The machine impresses with its Longopac® emptying system, which enables the dust-free disposal the vacuumed material. The filter container of the machine is made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.
Features and benefits
2 blower motorsHigh suction power and robustness.
Longopac disposal systemSafe, healthy working thanks to low-dust disposal.
Equipped with a large star filterFor safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|100 / 360
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|47
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|47,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|680 x 655 x 1435
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For smaller quantities of solid matter and dust