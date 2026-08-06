The IVR-B 50/30 build-in unit is a compact industrial vacuum with low height – perfect for direct installation in the metalworking and plastics processing industry. Thanks to the focus on the essential vacuum elements, the machine impresses with extremely simple handling and maintenance. The durable side channel blower enables continuous use without making any compromises, e.g. in production lines. With the cartridge filter in the container cover, the machine is perfect for vacuuming shavings, press remnants and coarse dust. The robust container made from painted steel sheet is designed specially for industrial use. An integrated silencer reduces the noise level to a pleasant minimum.