Industrial vacuums IVS 150/35 380V 50Hz
Vacuum and liquid vacuum, with capacity for large particles and large volumes of liquid. It has a system with reservoir and filter cleaning system.
Vacuum cleaner and liquid, with a capacity of 150 liters reservoir, prepared for large particles and large volume of liquid. Turbine with 3.5 kW of power. It has a tilting reservoir system, facilitating the cleaning of the reservoir and a mechanical filter cleaning system. It has as standard accessories a 950mm extension tube, flap spout and 45º spout
Features and benefits
Excellent mobility
- High cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Container capacity (l)
|150
|Container material
|metal, coated
|Rated input power (kVA)
|4,3
|Connection nominal diameter
|52
|Accessory nominal diameter
|52
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|257
|Dimensions (L × W × H) ( )
|1500 x 725 x 1900
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
Application areas
- Iron and steelworks
- Metal casting plants