Industrial vacuums IVS 150/35 380V 50Hz

Vacuum and liquid vacuum, with capacity for large particles and large volumes of liquid. It has a system with reservoir and filter cleaning system.

Vacuum cleaner and liquid, with a capacity of 150 liters reservoir, prepared for large particles and large volume of liquid. Turbine with 3.5 kW of power. It has a tilting reservoir system, facilitating the cleaning of the reservoir and a mechanical filter cleaning system. It has as standard accessories a 950mm extension tube, flap spout and 45º spout

Features and benefits
Excellent mobility
  • High cleaning performance.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380
Frequency (Hz) 50
Container capacity (l) 150
Container material metal, coated
Rated input power (kVA) 4,3
Connection nominal diameter 52
Accessory nominal diameter 52
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 257
Dimensions (L × W × H) ( ) 1500 x 725 x 1900

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
Application areas
  • Iron and steelworks
  • Metal casting plants
Accessories