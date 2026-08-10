Industrial vacuums IVS 80/35 380V 60Hz
1 three-phase motor, mobile and robust super class IVS 80/35 for general use in industries that demand continuous operation.
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner IVS for cleaning operations that require daily and continuous operation. For cleaning large equipment with dirt and low and medium levels of encrustation, capable of vacuum liquids too. The available three-phase voltage required Turbine with a useful life of approximately 20,000h
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|315
|Vacuum (mbar)
|250
|Container capacity (l)
|80
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|3,5
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|50
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|500
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1510 x 670 x 1500
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes