Industrial vacuums IVS 80/35 380V 60Hz

1 three-phase motor, mobile and robust super class IVS 80/35 for general use in industries that demand continuous operation.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner IVS for cleaning operations that require daily and continuous operation. For cleaning large equipment with dirt and low and medium levels of encrustation, capable of vacuum liquids too. The available three-phase voltage required Turbine with a useful life of approximately 20,000h

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (m³/h) 315
Vacuum (mbar) 250
Container capacity (l) 80
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 3,5
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Weight without accessories (kg) 50
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 500
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1510 x 670 x 1500

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
Accessories