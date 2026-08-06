The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me kit is a compact industrial vacuum with an extra robust design. The castors and power cable are oil-resistant and emphasise the excellent suitability of the durable machine for use in hard industrial working environments. It is also possible to attach a lift truck. The vacuum cleaner offers a 100-litre stainless steel container with tilting chassis – perfect for vacuuming large quantities of liquid and/or predominantly dust-free solids such as swarf. These can be perfectly separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The glass bead blasted stainless steel design makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum kit so versatile. Corrosive media can also be vacuumed with ease. The rotatable hose connection (360°) on the suction head guarantees maximum flexibility and tangle-free vacuuming. During the vacuuming process, the current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. Emptying can be carried out either via the emptying hose or via the tilting chassis.carried out either using the drainage tube or the tilting chassis.