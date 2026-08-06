Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Set
The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum kit in glass bead blasted stainless steel design is suitable for vacuuming and separating liquids and solids as well as corrosive media.
The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me kit is a compact industrial vacuum with an extra robust design. The castors and power cable are oil-resistant and emphasise the excellent suitability of the durable machine for use in hard industrial working environments. It is also possible to attach a lift truck. The vacuum cleaner offers a 100-litre stainless steel container with tilting chassis – perfect for vacuuming large quantities of liquid and/or predominantly dust-free solids such as swarf. These can be perfectly separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The glass bead blasted stainless steel design makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum kit so versatile. Corrosive media can also be vacuumed with ease. The rotatable hose connection (360°) on the suction head guarantees maximum flexibility and tangle-free vacuuming. During the vacuuming process, the current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. Emptying can be carried out either via the emptying hose or via the tilting chassis.carried out either using the drainage tube or the tilting chassis.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassisSophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
High-quality stainless steel collection containerVery easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material. Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids.
High robustness, flexibility and modularityMachine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
- Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|230 / 23
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,45
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|66,2
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|66,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|66,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|844 x 637 x 1325
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes