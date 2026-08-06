The compact IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Set is a solid industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis, 100-litre container and accessories (PU hose, handle, standard PVC nozzle and strainer basket). This makes the vacuum cleaner ideal for picking up large quantities of liquid and/or solids such as swarf (as dust-free as possible). The swarf basket makes it easy to separate the solids from the liquid. Thanks to the 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head, you can vacuum all around the vacuum cleaner without the suction hose getting tangled. The current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. Either the drain hose or the tilting chassis can be used for emptying. The robust design, oil-resistant castors and oil-resistant power cable ensure a long service lifetime – even in the toughest industrial applications. It is even robust enough to be picked up by a forklift truck.