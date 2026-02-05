The IVR-L 100/40 is a liquid and swarf vacuum that has a container volume of 100 litres and, with a rated input power of 4 kW, is ideal for vacuuming medium quantities. Typical applications for the AC-powered, quiet and highly easy-to-maintain vacuum include picking up fine, light metal shavings, coarse swarf and even oils and coolant emulsions. Its sturdy and robust design can handle even the toughest of industrial applications. The powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums achieves high suction power in continuous operation, which is ensured by the durable, washable pocket filter. A convenient solution with an ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to easily empty the container without removing the drive head. Liquids can be easily drained by simply detaching the drain hose with filling level indicator. The manoeuvrable chassis of the liquid and swarf vacuum makes it a flexible option that can be used on the move or in one place.