Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/24-2 Set Go!Further
The IVR-L 65/24-2 Set Go!Further is a limited bundle edition with 33% recycled plastic¹⁾ and exclusive accessories: Liquid Advanced DN 50 floor cleaning set.
Equipped with two very quiet fan motors, the limited edition bundle IVR-L 65/24-2 Set Go!Further, made from 33 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ with exclusive accessories, offers strong suction power with low operating noise. It is ideal for vacuuming small quantities of liquids and solids such as oils, cooling emulsions or coarse, abrasive swarf. The compact, space-saving design and robust chassis enable effortless transport to different locations. Accessories for floor cleaning include a flexible EVA hose, a handle, 2 suction tubes and a floor nozzle. A compatible standard nozzle is also included for spot cleaning.
Features and benefits
Visual filling level indicatorTransparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying.
High robustness, flexibility and modularityMachine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 33% recycled plastic¹⁾. Higher effectiveness when operating with only one turbine. Low operating noise of just 68 dB(A).
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|144 / 520
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,25
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|40
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|50,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|718 x 526 x 1000
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
- Automatic filling level shut-off
Videos
Application areas
- For small quantities of coarse and abrasive swarf
- For small quantities of liquids, such as oils or coolant emulsions