Equipped with two very quiet fan motors, the limited edition bundle IVR-L 65/24-2 Set Go!Further, made from 33 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ with exclusive accessories, offers strong suction power with low operating noise. It is ideal for vacuuming small quantities of liquids and solids such as oils, cooling emulsions or coarse, abrasive swarf. The compact, space-saving design and robust chassis enable effortless transport to different locations. Accessories for floor cleaning include a flexible EVA hose, a handle, 2 suction tubes and a floor nozzle. A compatible standard nozzle is also included for spot cleaning.