For the universal vacuuming of small to medium quantities of fine and coarse solids in industrial environments – in ATEX zone 22: the IVM 40/12-1 H Z22 single motor, explosion-protected, middle class industrial vacuum cleaner with an EC turbine. The powerful and reliable machine works in single-phase operation, is particularly compact, robust and durable in design, very mobile and manoeuvrable and ideal for applications in which certain safety measures must be observed. Thanks to the innovative Pull and Clean filter cleaning system, the large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily and conveniently during operation. In addition, the vacuum cleaner is fitted with a downstream certified H cartridge filter with filter recognition and therefore also certified for dust class H. The machine's collection tank and filter tank are made of high-quality acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel.