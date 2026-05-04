Industrial vacuums IVM 40/12-1 H Z22
Mobile middle class industrial vacuum cleaner with EC turbine. Suitable for the safe vacuuming of fine and coarse solids in dust class H and for use in ATEX zone 22.
For the universal vacuuming of small to medium quantities of fine and coarse solids in industrial environments – in ATEX zone 22: the IVM 40/12-1 H Z22 single motor, explosion-protected, middle class industrial vacuum cleaner with an EC turbine. The powerful and reliable machine works in single-phase operation, is particularly compact, robust and durable in design, very mobile and manoeuvrable and ideal for applications in which certain safety measures must be observed. Thanks to the innovative Pull and Clean filter cleaning system, the large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily and conveniently during operation. In addition, the vacuum cleaner is fitted with a downstream certified H cartridge filter with filter recognition and therefore also certified for dust class H. The machine's collection tank and filter tank are made of high-quality acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel.
Features and benefits
Certified for ATEX Zone 22Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22.
Dust class HOverall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
Low-wear EC turbineBrushless design for low-wear operation. Suitable for three-shift operation thanks to a minimum service life of 5000 hours.
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
- Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation.
- Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
- For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
- Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|43,8 / 158
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|1 x 1,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,6
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|1,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|51
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|51,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 655 x 1140
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
- For small to medium quantities of solids and dust in class H
- For the toughest applications, also suitable for vacuuming adhesive materials