Industrial vacuums IVM 60/36-3 H
Three-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 60/36-3 H industrial vacuum for fine and coarse solid matter. With star filter in dust class M and cartridge filter in dust class H.
Durable, robust, mobile: our three-motor, middle class IVM 60/36-3 H industrial vacuum for the universal vacuuming of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system. Includes a certified H filter. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collection container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation. The machine is certified according to dust class H.
Features and benefits
Dust class HOverall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaningFilter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Fitted with three blower motorsPowerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|122 / 440
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|204 / 20,4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3,6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|78
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|78,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1670
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For hazardous dusts