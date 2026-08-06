Industrial vacuums IVM 60/36-3 H ACD
Powerful and robust three-motor middle class industrial vacuum cleaner. Specially developed for vacuuming larger quantities of fine and coarse combustible dusts outside zone 22.
Reliable and durable middle class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 H ACD of dust class H for practically universal vacuuming of any kind of combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The powerful vacuum cleaner works with three individually controlled motors in single-phase operation, the large 60-litre collection tank also allows for larger quantities to be collected. In addition to the H-filter, the machine has a large PTFE star filter of dust class M and the innovative Pull and Clean filter-cleaning system for uninterrupted dedusting during operation. High-quality components such as the collection tank and filter tank made of acid-resistant stainless steel or the very robust steel chassis ensure a long service life, large wheels take the hard work out of moving it from place to place.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Dust class HOverall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up hazardous and flammable solids.
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaningFilter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Fitted with three blower motors
- Three powerful fans for impressive cleaning performance.
- Individually controlled motors mean the suction power can be adjusted as required.
Features large star filter and additional cartridge filter
- For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
- Two-step filter system and optimum separation degree for maximum safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|117 / 420
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|201 / 20,1
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3,6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|up to 79
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|70,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|71,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1670
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For picking up combustible types of dust