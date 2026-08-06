The IVR 100/24-2 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner designed for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and combustible dusts in non-explosive areas. With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, a powerful, AC-powered two-turbine solution ensures constantly high suction power. This is maintained at a constant level thanks to a washable, durable pocket filter with dust class M and effective manual filter cleaning. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it easy to empty the 100 l rolling container without producing large amounts of dust and without removing the drive head, while a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures safe disposal of the suction waste. The manoeuvrable chassis, quiet operation and a compact, robust and extremely maintenance-friendly design complete the range of features offered by this AC-powered vacuum cleaner.